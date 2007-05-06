Hefty drug price rises seen in Slovenia

New regulations on drug pricing in Slovenia have seen the prices of some medicines rise by as much as 98% in some cases, according to a local business newspaper.
The daily Finance reported that there had been a rise in the prices of many drugs. It highlighted such extreme examples as a 91% hike in the price of Plivit D3 vitamin drops for babies and a 98% increase in the price of certain sleeping pills.
The new regulations were introduced at the start of the year. The government claimed that they were designed to make it clearer to consumers which drugs were generic and which were original, brand-name products. Pharmacy-industry representatives have said that the higher prices for some medicines are in accord with the new pricing regulations.
