Friday 31 January 2025

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

Helicore Biopharma

A biopharma company developing first-in-class glucose-dependent insulinotropic peptide (GIP) antagonists for obesity and related conditions.

Helicore emerged from stealth mode in January 2025 with $65 million in Series A financing. The round was co-led by founding investor Versant Ventures and by OrbiMed, with participation from Longitude Capital and Wellington Management.

The company's most advanced asset, HCR-188, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody (mAb) designed to bind GIP. The company’s portfolio includes GIP antibody conjugates, including GLP-1 and other combinations, designed to address specific obesity subpopulations.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Helicore Biopharma News

Another obesity contender launches, with $65 million
29 January 2025
More Helicore Biopharma news >


Today's issue

January 2025 EMA-CHMP recommendations
Pharmaceutical
January 2025 EMA-CHMP recommendations
31 January 2025
Pharmaceutical
Investors irked by Ironwood cuts to future-proof company
31 January 2025
Pharmaceutical
Inhibikase Thera falls as risvodetinib development paused
31 January 2025
Pharmaceutical
Redemption complete for Axsome’s Symbravo in migraine
31 January 2025
Pharmaceutical
FDA nod for Vertex’ non-opioid pain drug Journavx
31 January 2025
Pharmaceutical
Confirmation hangs in balance as Senate parses RFK Jr vaccines view
31 January 2025
Pharmaceutical
Novartis ups sales growth and margins in 2024
31 January 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze