Helicore Biopharma

Helicore emerged from stealth mode in January 2025 with $65 million in Series A financing. The round was co-led by founding investor Versant Ventures and by OrbiMed, with participation from Longitude Capital and Wellington Management.

The company's most advanced asset, HCR-188, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody (mAb) designed to bind GIP. The company’s portfolio includes GIP antibody conjugates, including GLP-1 and other combinations, designed to address specific obesity subpopulations.