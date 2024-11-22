Friday 22 November 2024

Hemosol Stock Boost On Clinical Trial OK

27 February 1995

Canadian biotechnology company Hemosol Inc received a sharp boost to its stock price when it heard from Canada's Health Protection Branch that finally (after waiting for nearly a year), it could proceed with Phase I testing of its Hemolink, said to be the first red blood cell substitute. The stock jumped 16% to C$6.50 ($4.64) per share on the news earlier this month.

However, the delay may have jeopardized the company's hopes of being first on the market, as competitors in the USA, ie Somatogen, Baxter and Northfield Labs, are either preparing or conducting Phase II blood substitute trials for the US Food and Drug Administration. This will mean that Hemosol will end up with a smaller market, according to observers, but it is still in the race.

On the positive side, Hemosol is seen to be well financed, having C$23.4 million ($16.7 million) working capital at end- September 1994 to put towards R&D, and last month it received a grant of C$500,000 from the Department of National Defence for its work.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze