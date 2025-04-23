HepaRegeniX GmbH, based in Tübingen, Germany, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing regenerative therapies for acute and chronic liver diseases. The company's lead candidate, HRX-215, is a first-in-class, orally available small molecule inhibitor targeting Mitogen-Activated Protein Kinase Kinase 4 (MKK4), a key regulator of liver regeneration. By inhibiting MKK4, HRX-215 aims to enhance the liver's natural regenerative capacity, offering potential treatment options for conditions such as post-hepatectomy liver failure, liver transplantation, and severe alcohol-associated hepatitis.
In April 2025, HepaRegeniX completed a €21.5 million financing round, with Wellington Partners joining existing investors including Vesalius Biocapital IV, Novo Holdings A/S, Boehringer Ingelheim Venture Fund, and High-Tech Gründerfonds. The proceeds will support the completion of the ongoing Phase Ib trial and the advancement of a Phase IIa clinical trial for HRX-215.
Preclinical studies have demonstrated HRX-215's ability to promote liver regeneration in both healthy and diseased livers. A Phase I clinical trial in healthy participants confirmed its favorable safety and pharmacokinetic profile.
Founded in 2017, HepaRegeniX continues to advance its pipeline of MKK4 inhibitors, aiming to address unmet medical needs in liver disease treatment.
