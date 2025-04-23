HepaRegeniX GmbH, based in Tübingen, Germany, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing regenerative therapies for acute and chronic liver diseases. The company's lead candidate, HRX-215, is a first-in-class, orally available small molecule inhibitor targeting Mitogen-Activated Protein Kinase Kinase 4 (MKK4), a key regulator of liver regeneration. By inhibiting MKK4, HRX-215 aims to enhance the liver's natural regenerative capacity, offering potential treatment options for conditions such as post-hepatectomy liver failure, liver transplantation, and severe alcohol-associated hepatitis.

In April 2025, HepaRegeniX completed a €21.5 million financing round, with Wellington Partners joining existing investors including Vesalius Biocapital IV, Novo Holdings A/S, Boehringer Ingelheim Venture Fund, and High-Tech Gründerfonds. The proceeds will support the completion of the ongoing Phase Ib trial and the advancement of a Phase IIa clinical trial for HRX-215.

Preclinical studies have demonstrated HRX-215's ability to promote liver regeneration in both healthy and diseased livers. A Phase I clinical trial in healthy participants confirmed its favorable safety and pharmacokinetic profile. ​

Founded in 2017, HepaRegeniX continues to advance its pipeline of MKK4 inhibitors, aiming to address unmet medical needs in liver disease treatment.