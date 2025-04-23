Wednesday 23 April 2025

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

HepaRegeniX

A clinical-stage biotech company developing regenerative therapies for acute and chronic liver diseases.

HepaRegeniX GmbH, based in Tübingen, Germany, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing regenerative therapies for acute and chronic liver diseases. The company's lead candidate, HRX-215, is a first-in-class, orally available small molecule inhibitor targeting Mitogen-Activated Protein Kinase Kinase 4 (MKK4), a key regulator of liver regeneration. By inhibiting MKK4, HRX-215 aims to enhance the liver's natural regenerative capacity, offering potential treatment options for conditions such as post-hepatectomy liver failure, liver transplantation, and severe alcohol-associated hepatitis. 

In April 2025, HepaRegeniX completed a €21.5 million financing round, with Wellington Partners joining existing investors including Vesalius Biocapital IV, Novo Holdings A/S, Boehringer Ingelheim Venture Fund, and High-Tech Gründerfonds. The proceeds will support the completion of the ongoing Phase Ib trial and the advancement of a Phase IIa clinical trial for HRX-215. 

Preclinical studies have demonstrated HRX-215's ability to promote liver regeneration in both healthy and diseased livers. A Phase I clinical trial in healthy participants confirmed its favorable safety and pharmacokinetic profile. ​

Founded in 2017, HepaRegeniX continues to advance its pipeline of MKK4 inhibitors, aiming to address unmet medical needs in liver disease treatment.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest HepaRegeniX News

HepaRegeniX secures $23 million to push liver drug into Phase II
15 April 2025
BRIEF—New chief executive at German liver disease startup
17 October 2019
More HepaRegeniX news >


Today's issue

Top global biopharmas witness 6% growth in market capitalization in 1st-qtr 2025
Pharmaceutical
Top global biopharmas witness 6% growth in market capitalization in 1st-qtr 2025
23 April 2025
Pharmaceutical
BMS Phase III ARISE trial evaluating Cobenfy disappoints
23 April 2025
Biotechnology
Changes to Innate Pharma and Sanofi ANKET collaboration
23 April 2025
Generics
Russian drugmakers call for new criteria for strategically important drugs
23 April 2025
Biotechnology
Regeneron latest to go big on US manufacturing
22 April 2025
Biotechnology
iBio adds to cardiometabolic and obesity pipeline with AstralBio deal
22 April 2025
Biotechnology
NICE recommends NHS use of Opdivo and Yervoy combo for mCRC
22 April 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze