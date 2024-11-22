HERBAL MEDICINES IN ASIA 1992-96

The international management consulting company McAlpine Thorpe and Warrier Ltd, which specializes in the field of herbal medicines, has announced proposals for a multiclient study of the market for herbal medicines in the Far East and Southeast Asia, over the period 1992-96.

The countries to be covered by the study are India, Pakistan, Indonesia, the Philippines, Japan, Singapore, Korea, Taiwan, Malaysia and Thailand.

Of the rapid growth which the herbal medicines industry has experienced globally in recent years, nowhere has this been higher than in the Far East and Southeast Asia, says MTW. Yet this potential has been largely ignored by manufacturers, which have generally preferred to explore the opportunities presented by the single European Community market after 1992.