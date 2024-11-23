High-Dose Inhaled Steroids And Increased Risk Of Glaucoma

- Prolonged use of high doses of inhaled steroids have been linked to anincreased risk of developing glaucoma in later life, according to a report in the Journal of the American Medical Association (March 5). No increased risk was associated with continuous use of low- and medium-dose inhaled steroids, according to the report. Shares in asthma companies, including Glaxo Wellcome, dropped slightly on the news. However, GW dismissed the JAMA report as purely an epidemiological meta-analysis and said it had no data to support the findings. Nor did GW think this would have any impact on sales of its inhaled steroids.
