High Ex-Manufacturer Prices In Germany

Ex-manufacturer prices for the 150 most commonly-prescribedpharmaceutical products vary widely between Germany, the UK, France and Italy, but the highest prices out of the four are charged in Germany, according to Pricing Differentials: A Global Comparison, a new study published by Datamonitor which is available through the Marketletter's offices.
The lowest prices are to be found in Italy, where they are on average 79% lower than in Germany. Prices in France are estimated at 23% higher than in Italy, and those in the UK are put at 39% higher than in Italy, according to the report.
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products.
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
