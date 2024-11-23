HMOs "Save US Employers Money"

Health maintenance organizations are the most cost-effective health carealternative generally available to US employers, costing them $3,125 per employee a year, or 4% under the $3,261 average for all employers polled by Business & Legal Reports' 1997 Survey of Employee Benefits. Preferred provider organizations were the next least expensive, averaging $3,235 per year.
Small employers seem to do equally well with Blue Cross/Blue Shield, HMOs and PPOs, while mid-sized employers gain the most with HMOs. Large employers do best with PPOs, but they save almost as much with HMOs and also do well with self-insurance, the costs of which seem to fall according to the organization's size.
Blue Cross/Blue Shield coverage remains competitive with both HMOs and PPOs, at $2,258 per employee per year. Commercial insurance is the most expensive, averaging $3,580 per head, with self-insurance not far behind at $3,999.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze