Friday 22 November 2024

HMOs will not be impressed with TRIs seen more effective than SSRIs

4 June 2006

Even if clinical trials demonstrate that the new class of triple reuptake inhibitors (TRIs) launching in 2009 are more effective than selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs), Health Maintenance Organization will not be impressed, according to a study by research and advisory firm Decision Resources. A large portion of HMO pharmacy directors are planning on granting TRIs only a tier 3 placement on their formularies.

According to DC's new PhysicianForum report, entitled Acceptance of Next-Generation Antidepressants, even though TRIs were found in Phase II clinical trials to be tolerable, safe, and equally as effective as the SSRI citalopram, half of surveyed pharmacy directors desire more data before coming to a conclusion, and the rest are divided between tiers 2 (15%) and 3 (35%).

"If new data emerge that prove TRIs to be more effective than the generically-available SSRIs, more pharmacy directors say they would grant the agents a tier 2 placement, and 35% still maintain that tier 3 placement would be appropriate," said Natalie Taylor, an analyst at Decision Resources. "Wellbutrin XL (bupropion) and Cymbalta (duloxetine) are two examples of current therapies that are commonly placed in tier 3. If the data show no comparative advantage to the SSRIs, half of surveyed pharmacy directors declare that TRIs would not be covered on their formularies at all, she added.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

FDA panel flags risks as AstraZeneca seeks full Andexxa approval
Biotechnology
FDA panel flags risks as AstraZeneca seeks full Andexxa approval
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Enveda closes $130 million Series C funding
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze