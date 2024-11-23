Hoechst Adopts Subtle Approach to French Generics

German pharmaceutical major Hoechst AG, which is gradually disengagingitself from the generics drug business worldwide, has adapted to French government policy on generics after launching a generics subsidiary of its French Hoechst Marion Roussel unit a year ago. However, HMR and its generics company, Cox France, are maintaining a lower profile than in 1996, and Cox has so far not launched a single product.
It now appears that rather than operate through its own company structure, HMR has signed a letter of intent to join the existing generics alliance between Sanofi and Hexal of Germany. Negotiations are currently underway.
HMR already has a company - Qualimed - specializing in generics for the hospital sector. Qualimed reported sales of 30 million French francs ($5.1 million) last year.
