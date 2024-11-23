How Japanese Companies Access Emerging Technology

By P Reed Maurer
During the 1980s, Japanese pharmaceutical researchers came out of nowhere to lead the world in the discovery and launch of New Chemical Entities. Their NCEs were typically second and third generation innovations that were highly regarded in Japan but rarely marketed in the USA and Europe.
Now, the economic rewards for small step innovations in Japan are history. Government-regulated reimbursement policies will not bestow high prices on minor modifications of older drugs. NCEs must be attractive outside Japan to justify research expenditures. Insurance societies preach a new message of more research and less promotion. These factors are forcing Japanese executives to restructure the focus of their research efforts away from a follow-the-leader strategy toward innovative or breakthrough drug discovery research.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze