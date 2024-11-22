Human Vaccines Market Set To Double

The worldwide market for human vaccines is set to grow from a value of $2.9 billion in 1994 to more than $7 billion by 2001, advancing at an annual compound rate of 14%, according to new forecasts from Frost & Sullivan.

Fuelling growth will be demand from the less-developed countries (which are increasingly ineligible for vaccines distributed free and are therefore turning to the commercial market), and also the requirements of the mature industrialized end-user markets for more convenient delivery systems, advanced technology and more comprehensive protection in fewer inoculations. The end-user commercial markets are becoming more price-sensitive, the study notes.

The share of the market accounted for by respiratory vaccines will increase from 41% to 48% during the period, while revenues derived from urogenital and blood-borne/body fluid vaccines will decline from 37% to 30%, F&S forecasts.