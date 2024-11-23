Hungarian Cabinet Passes Drug Ad Law

The Hungarian cabinet has approved proposed new legislation that wouldpermit the advertising of pharmaceuticals, tobacco and alcohol in the non-electronic media, reports the New Europe weekly journal.
The new law says nonprescription drugs may be advertised to the public, but prescription drugs may only be promoted through literature directed at doctors. The bill will prohibit "hidden" advertising, as well as ads said to violate public morals.
The new legislation will not affect advertising in the broadcast media, which is covered by the 1995 Media Law.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Sign up to receive email updates
Join industry leaders for a daily roundup of biotech & pharma news
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze