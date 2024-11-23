Hungarian Cabinet Passes Drug Ad Law

The Hungarian cabinet has approved proposed new legislation that wouldpermit the advertising of pharmaceuticals, tobacco and alcohol in the non-electronic media, reports the New Europe weekly journal.

The new law says nonprescription drugs may be advertised to the public, but prescription drugs may only be promoted through literature directed at doctors. The bill will prohibit "hidden" advertising, as well as ads said to violate public morals.

The new legislation will not affect advertising in the broadcast media, which is covered by the 1995 Media Law.