Hungarian Pharma Pricing News

Hungary's Central Statistical Office reports that sales of pharmaceuticals in the first five months of 1996 were 20% lower by volume than in the like, year-earlier period, notes MTI Econews. Sales in April were extremely high, in expectation of price rises, and this was followed by a sharp sales fall in May.

The Office also says producer prices in the drug industry increased by a massive 16.9% in May compared with April.

- Bulgaria is to exempt medicines from value-added tax for another two years, reports the Bulgarian Economic Review. This is good news for domestic drug producers, since the general VAT rate in Hungary has recently been increased to a record high of 22%.