Hungarian Pharma Pricing News

Hungary's Central Statistical Office reports that sales of pharmaceuticals in the first five months of 1996 were 20% lower by volume than in the like, year-earlier period, notes MTI Econews. Sales in April were extremely high, in expectation of price rises, and this was followed by a sharp sales fall in May.
The Office also says producer prices in the drug industry increased by a massive 16.9% in May compared with April.
- Bulgaria is to exempt medicines from value-added tax for another two years, reports the Bulgarian Economic Review. This is good news for domestic drug producers, since the general VAT rate in Hungary has recently been increased to a record high of 22%.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze