Hungary Expects Huge Health Fund Deficit

Hungary's National Health Insurance Fund is expected to record adeficit of 40-60 billion forint ($22.2-$33.4 million) this year, over 10 times the originally-budgeted 3.84 billion forint, reports MTI Econews.
Revenues are expected to be 25-30 billion forint less than the budgeted 669.18 billion forint, with expenses 20-25 billion up on the budgeted 673.02 billion forint.
With a deficit of 15.6 billion forint in first-quarter 1997, the Fund is likely to draw up a supplementary budget. Its 1996 drug subsidies were 2.39 billion forint up on the budgeted 81.85 billion forint.
