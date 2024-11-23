Hungary: Health Fund Deficit

The Hungarian cabinet is expected to raise the Health Fund's 1997deficit from 3.8 billion forint ($19.2 million) to 30 billion forint, due to forecast spending and revenues rising from 524.9 billion and 521.1 billion to 540 billion forint and 510 billion forint respectively, reports MTI Econews.

It will also raise 1997's Health Fund spending on medical treatment by 7 billion forint to 267 billion forint, and drug subsidy spending by 5 billion forint to 90 billion forint, although some observers believe the total cost of drug subsidies could reach 98 billion forint.