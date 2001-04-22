Huntingdon suing animal activists

Huntingdon Life Sciences, which has been the target of continouspressure from animal activist groups (Marketletters passim), says that its US subsidiary has filed a lawsuit in New Jersey against a number of organizations seeking damages from an "unlawful campaign of violence, intimidation and harassment" against the firm and its major shareholder Stephens Group. The suit names as defendants Stop Huntingdon Animal Cruelty, Voices for Animals, Animal Defense League, In Defense of Animals and certain individuals.

Andrew Baker, Huntingdon's executive chairman, said that the suit "represents the next step in the company's initiatives to rein in the campaign of a small band of animal rights extremists who are seeking to destroy our company and undermine the fields of scientific discovery." The suit cites physical attacks, death and bomb threats, destruction of property, burglary, harassment and intimidation, as well as "interference with contractual relations and economic advantage."

UK firm will not "cave in"