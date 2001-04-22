Huntingdon suing animal activists

Huntingdon Life Sciences, which has been the target of continouspressure from animal activist groups (Marketletters passim), says that its US subsidiary has filed a lawsuit in New Jersey against a number of organizations seeking damages from an "unlawful campaign of violence, intimidation and harassment" against the firm and its major shareholder Stephens Group. The suit names as defendants Stop Huntingdon Animal Cruelty, Voices for Animals, Animal Defense League, In Defense of Animals and certain individuals.
Andrew Baker, Huntingdon's executive chairman, said that the suit "represents the next step in the company's initiatives to rein in the campaign of a small band of animal rights extremists who are seeking to destroy our company and undermine the fields of scientific discovery." The suit cites physical attacks, death and bomb threats, destruction of property, burglary, harassment and intimidation, as well as "interference with contractual relations and economic advantage."
UK firm will not "cave in"
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze