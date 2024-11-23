Hycamtin Of Value In NSCLC

SmithKline Beecham's topoisomerase I inhibitor Hycamtin (topotecanhydrochloride) may be a promising new treatment option for advanced squamous cell lung cancer, a subtype of non-small cell lung cancer. The drug is currently indicated for the treatment of recurrent, metastatic ovarian cancer.
The results of a non-comparative Phase II trial of Hycamtin in 30 patients with NSCLC suggest that the drug achieved an overall response rate of 23%. The overall median survival was 44 weeks, which compares favorably with the survival times seen with other first-line therapies.
There is a desperate lack of therapies for patients with NSCLC. Studies are now underway looking at using Hycamtin in combination with other drugs or radiotherapy. The drug has also shown promise in the treatment of small cell lung cancer.
