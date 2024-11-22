HYPOXIA ANTICANCER AGENTS GO ON TRIAL

Phase I clinical trials are due to begin with three new compounds which are claimed to target cancer cells that are unresponsive to conventional chemotherapeutics and radiotherapy. One of the compounds, a quinone known as EO9 which has been developed independently of any one pharmaceutical company, is due to enter trials in the Netherlands. The other two compounds are represented by Sterling Winthrop's WIN 59075, which is starting trials in Scotland, and the UK's Medical Research Council's RB 6145. The compounds are activated once they enter hypoxic cells.
