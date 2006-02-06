ibidi GmbH extends partnership with Applied BioPhysics

Munich, Germany-based ibidi GmbH, a supplier of solutions for biomicroscopy, has extended its partnership with Applied BioPhysics. Under the terms of the agreement, ibidi will exclusively distribute the products of Applied Biophysics in Germany. This further strengthens the German firm's position as a service provider for systems biology, says ibidi.
Applied BioPhysics, who already distribute ibidi's mu-Slides in the USA, is focused on the ECIS technology, which allows measurement of the capacity and/or the impedance of a cell layer.
"The product lines of ibidi and Applied BioPhysics complement each another excellently. Together with ibidi's mu-Slides, the user now can visualize a certain process using optical methods and also can follow the same process in an impedance measurement," commented Ulf Radler, director of the sales division at ibidi.
