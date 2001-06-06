Friday 22 November 2024

ICH Steering Cttee sees progress with CTD

6 June 2001

Considerable progress was made at the meeting of the InternationalConference for Harmonization Steering Committee and its technical working groups in Chiba, Japan, in late May, on the regional implementation plans for submissions to be made in the Common Technical Document format. From July 2003, submission in the CTD format will be expected in the USA and mandatory in both the EU and Japan.

The Steering Committee signed a Step 2 for testing of the electronic CTD. Real-case testing of the eCTD by all parties will now go ahead, and definitive Step 2 documents on the eCTD are expected to be signed off in October in Brussels, Belgium.

A satellite meeting on biotechnological and gene therapy products noted the need to continue fostering the exchange of information under ICH auspices in relation to emerging scientific information on such products. Dose definition and standardization, virus shedding and germ-line integration were identified as ICH priorities, and it was recommended that a workshop be held in Washington DC, USA, next spring to review technical issues related to dose definition and standardization.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Sino Biopharm to work with LaNova on LM-108
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA panel flags risks as AstraZeneca seeks full Andexxa approval
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Enveda closes $130 million Series C funding
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze