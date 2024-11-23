ICN Investing In Montenegro

- US company ICN Pharmceuticals is to invest around $10 million in the construction of a pharmaceutical plant in Podgorica, Montenegro, which should start production by the end of the year, according to local reports. The investment agreement was reached during a visit of 70 US executives and representatives of ICN Galenika, the US firm's subsidiary in Yugoslavia, to Montenegro last month.
ICN has a 23% stake in Unifarma of Podgorica, and it is hoped that new investments will secure the development of Montenegro's modest pharmaceutical industry, it added.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze