ICN Investing In Montenegro

- US company ICN Pharmceuticals is to invest around $10 million in the construction of a pharmaceutical plant in Podgorica, Montenegro, which should start production by the end of the year, according to local reports. The investment agreement was reached during a visit of 70 US executives and representatives of ICN Galenika, the US firm's subsidiary in Yugoslavia, to Montenegro last month.

ICN has a 23% stake in Unifarma of Podgorica, and it is hoped that new investments will secure the development of Montenegro's modest pharmaceutical industry, it added.