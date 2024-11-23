ICOS' MS Drug In Clinical Trials Soon?

Clinical trials for ICOS Corporation's monoclonal antibody treatment for multiple sclerosis are expected to start within the next couple of weeks, according to executive vice president and scientific director of the company Chris Henney.

23f2G is a humanized antibody targeting leukointegrin, a cell adhesion receptor found on the surface of leukocytes with a central role in the trafficking of the cells from the circulation into the extravascular spaces. In effect, the antibody prevents the cells from attaching to the blood vessel wall.

ICOS filed an Investigational New Drug application in the USA to begin clinical trials in December 1993, and the delay to date has resulted from the Food and Drug Administration requesting more data on safety and efficacy. In the interim, ICOS has put into place its clinical and manufacturing capabilities and established clinical sites for Phase I trials.