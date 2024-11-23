Idec Pharmaceuticals 1995 Results

- 1995 was a very good year for Idec Pharmaceuticals, according to William Rastetter, president and chief executive. The firm received revenues from contract research and licensing fees of $23.6 million, up 46%. A net loss was reported in 1995 of $17.3 million or $1.18 per share, which were slight decreases on those in 1994. The 1995 results included a one-time, non-cash charge of $11.4 million for the purchase of technology.
For the fourth quarter of 1995, revenues were $10.7 million, up 234%. Net income in the quarter was $2.7 million or $0.14 per share, compared with a net loss a year earlier of $2.8 million and a loss per share of $0.23.
