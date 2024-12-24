Tuesday 24 December 2024

The Pharmaletter

One To Watch

Igyxos Biotherapies

A biotech company developing a new class of monoclonal antibodies for infertility.

Founded in 2017 by Igyxos Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Marie-Christine Maurel, Igyxos Biotherapeutics is a French biotechnology company dedicated to developing innovative treatments for infertility in men and women.

In November 2023, Igyxos initiated a Phase I clinical trial to evaluate the safety and tolerability of IGX12 in healthy volunteers, with results expected in 2025. Since its inception, the company has raised €24 million in funding, including €19 million in equity from business angels and historical investors and €5 million in loans and repayable advances from Bpifrance and regional funding bodies to support its Phase I development.

Want to Update your Company's Profile?


Latest Igyxos Biotherapies News

Igyxos Biotherapeutics strengthens leadership team
19 December 2024
More Igyxos Biotherapies news >


Today's issue

Shionogi to acquire full ownership of joint ventures with Ping An
Biotechnology
Shionogi to acquire full ownership of joint ventures with Ping An
23 December 2024
Biotechnology
Another bump in the road for XBiotech and bermekimab
23 December 2024
Pharmaceutical
FDA approves Lilly drug for obstructive sleep apnea
23 December 2024
Pharmaceutical
AstraZeneca’s Tagrisso gains new European approval
23 December 2024
Pharmaceutical
FDA priority review for Nuvation Bio's taletrectinib
23 December 2024
Pharmaceutical
Grifols’ Albutein misses primary Phase III endpoint
23 December 2024
Pharmaceutical
Denmark sets price ceiling for hospital meds
23 December 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze