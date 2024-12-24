Igyxos Biotherapies

Founded in 2017 by Igyxos Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Marie-Christine Maurel, Igyxos Biotherapeutics is a French biotechnology company dedicated to developing innovative treatments for infertility in men and women.

In November 2023, Igyxos initiated a Phase I clinical trial to evaluate the safety and tolerability of IGX12 in healthy volunteers, with results expected in 2025. Since its inception, the company has raised €24 million in funding, including €19 million in equity from business angels and historical investors and €5 million in loans and repayable advances from Bpifrance and regional funding bodies to support its Phase I development.