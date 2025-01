Immedica Pharma

A Swedish pharma company focused on the commercialization of medicines for rare diseases and specialty care products.

Immedica’s capabilities cover marketing and sales, compliance, pharmacovigilance, quality assurance, regulatory, medical affairs and market access, as well as a global distribution network serving patients in more than 50 countries. Immedica is fully dedicated to helping those living with diseases which have a large unmet medical need. Immedica’s therapeutic areas are within genetic & metabolic diseases, hematology & oncology and specialty care.

Immedica was founded in 2018 and employs today around 130 people across Europe, the Middle East and the United States. Immedica is backed by the investment firms KKR and Impilo.

In December 2024, Immedica acquired Marinus Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: MRNS), a pharmaceutical company focussed on treating seizure disorders. The acquisition added ZTALMY (ganaxalone) oral suspension, CV, a neuroactive steroid gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA)-A receptor positive modulator, to Immedica's portfolio.