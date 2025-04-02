A clinical-stage oncology company leveraging deep expertise in translational bioinformatics and drug development to target cancers driven by MAPK pathway alterations, particularly those with RAS mutations.

Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Immuneering is pioneering a novel class of small molecule therapies designed to broadly inhibit the MAPK pathway, offering a unique approach that mimics the effects of upstream RAS inhibition without requiring direct targeting of mutant RAS proteins.

The company’s lead candidate, IMM-1-104, is a once-daily oral therapy currently in clinical development for RAS-mutant solid tumors, including pancreatic cancer and melanoma. Immuneering's pipeline includes additional programs aimed at expanding its impact across multiple oncology indications, particularly those with historically limited treatment options.

Built on a proprietary drug discovery platform, Immuneering integrates large-scale transcriptomic data and machine learning to identify disease-specific biological signatures and therapeutic targets. This data-driven approach allows the company to optimize compound selection and design therapies with high specificity and tolerability.

As part of its long-term strategy, Immuneering is expanding its clinical programs to include various combination therapies, and its lead candidate has received Orphan Drug Designation from the FDA for the treatment of pancreatic cancer.