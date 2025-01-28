IMMvention Therapeutix

The company is funded by Osage University Partners, Hatteras Venture Partners, Delin Ventures and Alexandria Venture Investments, along with a small business research loan received from North Carolina Biotechnology Center.

The company’s mission is to develop oral globally accessible therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in hemoglobinopathies (including sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia), cardiometabolic, renal, and neuroinflammatory diseases caused by dysregulation of multiple pathways. The company has discovered a series of small molecule BACH1 inhibitors/Nrf2 activators. Activation of the Nrf2 pathway achieves induction of fetal-hemoglobin, anti-oxidative stress, and anti-inflammatory pathways to ameliorate the underlying pathophysiology of many diseases.