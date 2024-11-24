IMU launched in January 2024 alongside an announcement of a £11.5 million Series A financing round. The round was led by European tech VC Molten Ventures and included LifeX Ventures and other individuals.



IMU Biosciences is combining systems-level immune profiling with a proprietary AI platform to build an immune atlas spanning the breadth of human health and disease. Its CytAtlas platform is driving a new understanding of the immune system to power the future of translational research and clinical practice, from diagnostics to drug development and treatment response, and with application across multiple high-growth areas, including immune-oncology, cell therapy, autoimmune disorders and transplantation.