A biotech company using systems-level immune profiling with AI to drive breakthroughs in precision medicine.

IMU launched in January 2024 alongside an announcement of a £11.5 million Series A financing round. The round was led by European tech VC Molten Ventures and included LifeX Ventures and other individuals.

IMU Biosciences is combining systems-level immune profiling with a proprietary AI platform to build an immune atlas spanning the breadth of human health and disease. Its CytAtlas platform is driving a new understanding of the immune system to power the future of translational research and clinical practice, from diagnostics to drug development and treatment response, and with application across multiple high-growth areas, including immune-oncology, cell therapy, autoimmune disorders and transplantation.

IMU Biosciences seeks growth with new chief executive
17 September 2024
