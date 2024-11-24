Sunday 24 November 2024

IMUNON

A clinical-stage company in late-stage development with its DNA-mediated immunotherapy.

Company Overview

A fully integrated, clinical-stage biotech company advancing a portfolio of  treatments that harness the body’s natural mechanisms to generate responses across a broad array of human diseases,

IMUNON has two platform technologies that enable a different approach to conventional therapies, which includes the TheraPlas platform for the development of immunotherapies and other anti-cancer nucleic acid-based therapies, and the PLACCINE platform for the development of nucleic acid vaccines for infectious diseases and cancer. 

The company’s lead clinical program, GEN-1, is a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of advanced ovarian cancer  in Phase II development as of Q3 2024. GEN-1 works by instructing the body to produce safe and durable levels of powerful cancer fighting molecules, such as interleukin-12 (IL-12) and interferon gamma (IFN-g), at the tumor site. 

IMUNON is also conducting pre-clinical proof-of-concept studies on a nucleic acid vaccine candidate targeting SARS-CoV-2 virus in order to validate its PLACCINE platform. 



Latest IMUNON News

Imunon rockets on Phase II data of immunotherapy in ovarian cancer
30 July 2024
