In USA, Michigan AG uncovers significant disparities in drug prices

US state of Michigan Attorney General Mike Cox has announced the results of an undercover investigation his office conducted regarding the price of medicines across the state, which uncovered significant variations in the cost of prescription drugs.
The Attorney General called on the Department of Community Health and the Governor to take the drug price information that they have now for pharmacies across Michigan and make it available on a user-friendly drug price web site, listing all drugs that are prescribed, in communities across the state, with regular monthly updates on price changes. He also announced investigations of 17 pharmacies for price gouging.
In addition, AG Cox said that his office is notifying more than two dozen pharmacies of alleged illegal conduct in refusing to provide drug price information over the phone, as required by law.
