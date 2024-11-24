The company’s lead program, INB-100, is focused on AML evaluating haplo-matched allogenic gamma-delta T cells given to patients following a hematopoietic stem cell transplant. The company is also evaluating autologous DeltEx DRI gamma-delta T cells, in combination with standard of care, for GBM.

With additional funding, the INB-100 trial will continue to enroll patients in the expansion cohort with a new target total enrollment of approximately 25 patients at the recommended Phase II dose. IN8bio expects to complete this additional enrollment in the first half of 2025, with long-term follow-up results anticipated in late 2025 and in 2026.