Saturday 23 November 2024

Inappropriate Drugs and The Elderly

31 July 1994

At least six million elderly Americans may be exposed each year to potentially hazardous precribing, says an article in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

A study, conducted by the Agency for Health Care Policy and Research to examine the amount of inappropriate prescribing for Americans aged 65 and over who do not live in nursing homes, found that prescription drugs were used by 81.9% of all older persons during 1987, the year for which the information was gathered, using data from the National Medical Expenditure Survey. 23% of all people aged 65 and over (64 million) had received at least one potentially inappropriate drug, it found, and 28.7% of those prescribed any medication received at least one potentially inappropriate drug.

"Prescribing patterns for most of the drugs we examined have probably not changed dramatically since 1987," say the researchers. They add that their study, the first of its type, probably underestimates the incidence of inappropriate prescribing in the elderly, since it did not consider excessive drug dosage or duration, medication interactions or the prescribing of a sometimes useful drug in an inappropriate clinical situation.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze