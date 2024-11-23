Saturday 23 November 2024

India Claws back DPEA Drug Profits

26 February 1996

India has served over 150 notices on all drugmakers in India to recover 5-10 billion rupees ($135.2-$270.4 million) under the Drug Price Equalization Account of 1979. Earlier estimates of arrears based on actual claims were 3.15 billion rupees, of which the industry has deposited 187.5 million rupees ($5 million).

each day for the past few months, about five new notices have been dispatched for the "unintended profits" made by companies on sales of bulk drugs listed under the Drug Price Control Order of 1979; not even large firms like Ranbaxy and Pfizer have been spared. The Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers is asking them for details of the prices at which formulations have been sold or bulk drugs purchased.

The notices had been held up by litigation, but last year the Supreme Court ruled in the government's favor, empowering it to claim the amounts outstanding under the DPEA (Marketletter June 12, 1995). If the companies fail to cooperate with the Ministry, liabilities will be determined based on published data. In the event of a dispute, a three-member committee, headed by a retired judge, will adjudicate.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze