India looking at WHO-banned drugs

The Indian government has established a 14-member committee to examinewhether seven pharmaceutical products that have been banned by the World Health Organization should be sold in the country.
The products are furazolidone and nitrofurazone cream, phenformin, hydroxyquinoline, lynestrenol, piperazone, phenylbutazone and analgin, according to a report from Chemical Business NewsBase which was also carried by the Financial Times.
Another export panel formed by India's drug technical advisory board has recommended restricted usage of cisapride and phenylpropanolamine, both of which are banned in the USA.
