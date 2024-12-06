Friday 6 December 2024

India Raises Prices Of 49 Drug Formulations

22 December 1997

India's National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority has announced newprices for 49 formulations based on changes in the prices of related bulk drugs.

It has raised the ceiling prices of 19 formulations from 4% to 13%, reduced the prices of 26 formulations in a range from 3% to over 70% and, for the first time, announced new prices for four vitamin combinations.

The new prices have been fixed under the Drug Prices Control Order, which fixes the prices of both bulk drugs and formulations produced and marketed in India.

