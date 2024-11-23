India's Penicillin G Makers Hit By Falling Prices

Falling prices of penicillin G resulting from overproduction aredestabilizing all six domestic manufacturers in India. The losses are estimated at up to 1 billion rupees ($28 million), reports the Times of India.
Concerned over this development, the Ministry of Chemicals has decided to call a meeting of penicillin G producers. Equally alarmed at the falling prices, the Bulk Drugs Manufacturers Association has urged the Ministry to curtail the production of this product to overcome the crisis.
The six producers of penicillin G in India are Alembic, Indian Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Ltd, J K Pharma, Spic, Hindustan Max GB and Torrent. These companies had a meeting with ministry officials in mid-June, urging that a price band be fixed for penicillin G to arrest the slide in prices.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze