India's Penicillin G Makers Hit By Falling Prices

Falling prices of penicillin G resulting from overproduction aredestabilizing all six domestic manufacturers in India. The losses are estimated at up to 1 billion rupees ($28 million), reports the Times of India.

Concerned over this development, the Ministry of Chemicals has decided to call a meeting of penicillin G producers. Equally alarmed at the falling prices, the Bulk Drugs Manufacturers Association has urged the Ministry to curtail the production of this product to overcome the crisis.

The six producers of penicillin G in India are Alembic, Indian Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Ltd, J K Pharma, Spic, Hindustan Max GB and Torrent. These companies had a meeting with ministry officials in mid-June, urging that a price band be fixed for penicillin G to arrest the slide in prices.