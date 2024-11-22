INDIA, TAIWAN, THAILAND ON US TRADE LIST

For the first time, Taiwan has been included in US Trade Representative Carla Hills' list of priority foreign countries because of its violations of intellectual property protection relating to US products, under the Special 301 provision of the 1988 Trade Act.

Also named in a recent announcement by Ambassador Hills for special attention under the Special 301 provisions are India and Thailand, both of which have been on the list before. It was also revealed by the US government, on the same day as the list's announcement, that India will no longer qualify for special duty-free status for the chemical and pharmaceutical products which it exports to the USA. A proclamation from President Bush stated that as a result of this suspension under the terms of the 1974 Trade Act, India would no longer be treated by the USA as a beneficiary developing country, in respect of the duty-free status which was previously conferred on these imports. Local observers believe that this change of policy will cost India approximately $60 million in lost benefits.

Move Applauded By US Industry Reacting to Ambassador Hills' naming of Taiwan, India and Thailand, US Phar-maceutical Manufacturers Association president Gerald Mossinghoff applauded her action, describing it as "fully justified." India, in particular, had been notorious for its failure to provide any patent protection for pharmaceutical products, he said, and had been active in undermining US objectives during international negotiations on intellectual property protection, notably in the current Uruguay Round of General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade discussions.