India To Act On Chinese Drug

India's Commerce Ministry's anti-dumping authority has recommendedantidumping duties against imports of 8-hydroxyquinoline from China.
The authority says that the product is being imported at prices below its normal value, and that the domestic industry has suffered material injury. Therefore, it recommends anti-dumping duties of 183 rupees ($5.10) per kilo against Sinochem Jiangsu Import and Export Corp, and of 206 rupees ($5.75) per kilo against China Jiangsu Medicines and Health Products Import and Export (Group) Corp of China, and for all exporters of the product from China.
India imported 14.5 million tonnes of 8-hydroxyquinoline from China from April 1994 to March 1995, and 22 million tonnes in the first four months of 1995-96.
