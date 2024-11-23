Indian Drug Industry Plans Quality Index

The Organisation of Pharmaceutical Producers of India has proposed the establishment of a pharmaceutical quality index, in view of the international obligations accepted by India through signing the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade and becoming a member of the World Trade Organization.
OPPI president Anil Mehta told the annual general meeting that the pharmaceutical quality index could be printed on finished products in the form of a logo, if the manufacturing unit fulfills quality norms yet to be defined by a special committee of technical experts, but which it is said would be practical and an improvement over the existing norms.
Through this measure, the OPPI hopes to ensure availability of quality medicines at reasonable prices, as well as improving export performance and meeting the country's requirements for new medicines, said Dr Mehta. He also said he was confident that many companies would respond favorably to the challenges of the post-GATT scenario.
