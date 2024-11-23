Indian drug Price Fixing Moves

With the Indian cabinet approving the setting-up of the national Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority, the process to speed up price-fixing for drugs based on data provided by the manufacturers has moved closer.

The NPPA, proposed in the Drug (Price Control) Order of 1994, is expected to start functioning in March, and until then the Department of Chemicals and Fertilizers is likely to put on hold any decisions regarding decontrol of drugs. The Department has received 30 applications from companies seeking decontrol of 19 drugs since the DPCO was announced.

Duty Changes Recommended Meantime, in its pre-budget recommendations, the Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals is seeking the abolition of duty on imports of nine intermediates used in the manufacture of bulk drugs. Among the products recommended for duty-free imports are pancreas used in insulin manufacture, D-2 aminobutanol, L-2 aminobutanol and 3-4 xylindine (an ingredient in vitamin B2 tablets).