Friday 22 November 2024

Indian Pharma opposes new drug policy, saying it will encourage fakes and raise prices

23 July 2006

India's three major drug manufacturers' organizations - the Organization of Pharmaceutical Producers of India, Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance and Indian Drug Manufacturers Association - have strongly opposed the country's new draft National Pharmaceutical Policy 2006, saying it will herald an era of increased counterfeit drugs and higher prices which, in turn, will hit R&D in the industry.

The policy, now being circulated among federal ministries for comments before it is presented to Parliament for approval, proposes to bring 354 essential drugs under price control, in addition to retaining the 74 agents identified as essential which are already controlled.

Ranjit Shahani, chairman of the OPPI, said the policy goes against the progressive trend in pharmaceutical pricing that was followed by successive governments over the years whereby the number of drugs under price control was brought down from 347 to 143 and finally to 74. In fact, the new Pharmaceutical Policy in February 2002, had suggested a further reduction in the number of drugs under price control from 74 to about 30.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze