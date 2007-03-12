Indonesia's leading local generics producer, Indofarma Tbk, has reported sales of 1,000.0 billion rupiah ($108.1 million) for 2006, according to Ahdia Amini, the firm's company secretary, who stated in an interview that "sales had exceeded the company's 2006 target of 851.72 billion rupiah, up nearly 21%."
Mr Amini added that the improvement was mainly the result of higher December sales, following the national government's project to produce bird flu antidote amounting to 12 million capsules. Generic medicine sales still dominate the company's total revenues of 507.0 billion rupiah, while turnover of medical and laboratory equipment only contributed 82.0 billion rupiah.
