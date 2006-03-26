Friday 22 November 2024

Indonesia's National Drug Policy out soon

26 March 2006

Local reports from Indonesia indicate that the country's Minister of Health, Siti Fadilah Supari, is finalizing the National Drug Policy, which will regulate all drug-related issues from financing to access. A previously-announced health insurance scheme is likely to boost demand for generic drugs, given that they represent 90% of the existing 13,740.0 billion rupiah ($1.49 billion) prescription drug market.

Most generics drugs in Indonesia are produced by the state-owned pharmaceutical companies, such as PT Kimia Farma and PT Indofarma.

Rani Sofyan, an analyst from Indonesian securities firm PT Manditi Sekuritas, told the Jakarta Post: "the pharmaceutical industry has very high potential since per capita consumption of drugs is still very low." Mr Sofyan estimates that the drugs market grew 10% last year and will see growth of about 11% this year.

