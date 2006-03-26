Indonesia's National Drug Policy out soon

Local reports from Indonesia indicate that the country's Minister of Health, Siti Fadilah Supari, is finalizing the National Drug Policy, which will regulate all drug-related issues from financing to access. A previously-announced health insurance scheme is likely to boost demand for generic drugs, given that they represent 90% of the existing 13,740.0 billion rupiah ($1.49 billion) prescription drug market.
Most generics drugs in Indonesia are produced by the state-owned pharmaceutical companies, such as PT Kimia Farma and PT Indofarma.
Rani Sofyan, an analyst from Indonesian securities firm PT Manditi Sekuritas, told the Jakarta Post: "the pharmaceutical industry has very high potential since per capita consumption of drugs is still very low." Mr Sofyan estimates that the drugs market grew 10% last year and will see growth of about 11% this year.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze