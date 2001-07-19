Indonesian pharma hit by currency

Most local pharmaceutical companies in Indonesia are still facingdifficulties due to the rupiah's continued slump against the US dollar, according to Darya-Vaha Laboratoria president Philip Townsend, who added that "the sharp depreciation of the rupiah had caused a sharp increase in operating costs."
However, he went on to point out, "most drug producers could not raise prices to offset the high costs. We are forced to maintain the drug prices because, if we raised them, then people would not be able to afford them." Around 95% of raw materials for drugs are imported. Darya-Varia, 75%-owned by Holland Pacific, expects to achieve a 15% increase in sales this year from the 431 billion rupiah ($380.1 million) recorded in 2000.
Earlier this year, the Indonesian government allowed local drugmakers to raise the prices of generic drugs by an average 19.8% (Marketletter May 28) although, following the abolition of a subsidy, the industry had called for a 40%-48% hike. At that time, the Indonesian Consumer Foundation warned that the price rises would put an unfair burden on the poor.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze