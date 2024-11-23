Saturday 23 November 2024

Industry Backs R&D Tax Credit

19 March 1997

The Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America has endorsedbipartisan legislation introduced by Senators Orrin Hatch and Max Baucus, as well as Representatives Nancy Johnson and Robert Matsui, which would extend permanently the Research & Development Tax Credit. This legislation is being strongly supported by a coalition of associations representing high-technology, research-intensive industries.

The bill would encourage companies to increase US-based R&D by offering a tax credit for R&D spending over a calculated base amount. The credit was first signed into law in 1981, and has been extended seven times, usually for one-year periods. In the decade following the enactment of the R&D tax credit, the ratio of R&D spending to output rose more than 40%, according to a 1992 study quoted by the PhRMA.

The permanent extension of the credit will make the USA more competitive, according to PhRMA president Alan Holmer, and will also speed up cures for diseases such as cancer, AIDS and Alzheimer's. the pharmaceutical industry pours back 21% of revenues into research to develop new medicines, he said, resulting last year alone in 53 new drugs. Uncertainty over the credit creates an uncertain climate for long-range innovation, he said, but by making this credit permanent, Congress will give companies the confidence needed to commit to research.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze