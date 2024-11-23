Industry Group Funds Patient Newsletter

Pharmaceutical Partners for Better Healthcare, which groups 35 pharmaceutical companies from the USA, Europe and Japan, is providing the funding for a new international newsletter entitled The Patient's Network.

PPBH says the newsletter is the first international forum for patients and others committed to patient-centered health care. Its US editor is Penelope Catterall, director of health policy for the Alliance for Aging Research, and the European editor is Christina Funnell, chief executive of the National Eczema Society in the UK, and chairman of the Long Term Medical Conditions Alliance.