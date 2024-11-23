INDUSTRY MEETINGS IN JANUARY

Among the conferences and symposia of interest to the pharmaceutical industry scheduled to be held in January are the following:

- The European Proprietary medicine Manufacturers' Association is holding a members meeting in Vienna, Austria, to discuss Building an OTC Business in Time of Chaos. The meeting will be held on January 20-21. For further information, please contact the AESGP, 7 Avenue de Tervuren, Brussels 1040, Belgium. Phone: 32 2 735 51 30; fax: 32 2 735 52 22.

- Management Forum will be holding the following meetings in London: the third international conference on Clinical Trials in an International Context will be held on January 17-18 at the Park Lane Hotel, W1; Expert Reports for the new EC Registration Procedures: the clinical expert report will be discussed on January 19 at the Cafe Royal, W1; Appliances and the Drug Tariff: the current state of play will be discussed at the Forte Crest St James's Hotel, London SW1 on January 20; Highlights and Achievements of ICH2 will be the topic on January 20-21 at the Park Lane Hotel, W1; Turning to the Future System and Planning for 1995: Advice from the MCA as Rapporteur will be held on January 31 at the Cafe Royal, w1. For further advice and to register, please contact Management Forum, 48 Woodbridge Road, Guildford, Surrey GU1 4RJ, UK. Phone: 0483 570099; fax: 0483 36424;