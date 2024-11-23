Saturday 23 November 2024

Industry Urges Drug Price Hikes In Jordan

14 July 1996

The Jordanian drug industry is coming under pressure both from mounting competition and an inflexible government pricing policy, say sources reported by the Xinhua news agency. In 1995, the sector accounted for 10% of the kingdom's total exports, and produced drugs worth $225 million.

Under current regulations, a domestically-produced drug can only be registered and priced by a government technical committee after passing quality control carried out in Ministry of Health laboratories. Industry sources say that once the drug is registered and priced, no changes will be made to the price to bring it into line with fluctuations in the world market or in the exchange rate, notes Xinhua. Mazen Darwazeh, general manager of the country's leading drugmaker, Hikma Pharmaceuticals, said his company has repeatedly asked the government to raise drug prices. If these requests are not met, he added, Hikma will be compelled to withdraw some drugs from the local market.

The government responded that it had to balance the needs of the people and the requests of the drugmakers. The Ministry of Health is considering raising prices, a spokesman said, but it also has to ensure the people have their right to health.

