Thursday 21 November 2024

Inegy outperforms Lipitor in HDL/LDL diabetes study

8 April 2007

USA-based drug major Merck & Co says that its dual-action cholesterol-lowerer Inegy (combined ezetimibe/simvastatin) was shown to be more effective at providing lipid modifying benefits than Pfizer's Lipitor (atorvastatin). The conclusion is based on data from an ad hoc sub-study of the association between high-density lipoprotein cholesterol and low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in patients with diabetes, presented at the annual meeting of the American College of Cardiology's scientific sessions.

Merck said that the study was designed to examine the link between baseline LDL-C and HDL-C and lipid factors (including triglyceride levels, apolipoprotein B, Apo A and C-reactive protein concentration), while assessing the effectiveness and safety of Inegy in high-risk patients with type 2 diabetes.

The results showed that both doses of Inegy tested were more effective than atorvastatin (at dosages of 10mg. 20mg and 40mg) in terms of the reduction in LDL-C stratum levels (Inegy 10/20mg= -47.9%, Inegy 10/40mg= -51.8% versus atorvastatin 10mg= -30.4%, 20mg= -41.2% and 40mg =-46.2%). In addition, Merck's drug achieved a greater reduction in Apo B concentration than the Pfizer agent (-40.5% and -44.6% vs -30.4%, -36.0% and -40.0%).

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze