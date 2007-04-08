Inegy outperforms Lipitor in HDL/LDL diabetes study

USA-based drug major Merck & Co says that its dual-action cholesterol-lowerer Inegy (combined ezetimibe/simvastatin) was shown to be more effective at providing lipid modifying benefits than Pfizer's Lipitor (atorvastatin). The conclusion is based on data from an ad hoc sub-study of the association between high-density lipoprotein cholesterol and low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in patients with diabetes, presented at the annual meeting of the American College of Cardiology's scientific sessions.
Merck said that the study was designed to examine the link between baseline LDL-C and HDL-C and lipid factors (including triglyceride levels, apolipoprotein B, Apo A and C-reactive protein concentration), while assessing the effectiveness and safety of Inegy in high-risk patients with type 2 diabetes.
The results showed that both doses of Inegy tested were more effective than atorvastatin (at dosages of 10mg. 20mg and 40mg) in terms of the reduction in LDL-C stratum levels (Inegy 10/20mg= -47.9%, Inegy 10/40mg= -51.8% versus atorvastatin 10mg= -30.4%, 20mg= -41.2% and 40mg =-46.2%). In addition, Merck's drug achieved a greater reduction in Apo B concentration than the Pfizer agent (-40.5% and -44.6% vs -30.4%, -36.0% and -40.0%).
